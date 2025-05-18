Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Dearborn Heights double shooting

Dearborn Heights police are currently searching for a shooting suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

What they're saying:

On May 18 around 10:30 a.m., Dearborn Heights police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Weddell for multiple shots fired.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. Police identified the suspect as the woman's ex-boyfriend, Ashante Linelli-Ramon Mcafee.

Officials say he fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are not yet known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.