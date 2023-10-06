Police search for suspect accused of shooting acquaintance in Downtown Detroit

article

Police are urgently searching for a suspect after a shooting early Thursday in Downtown Detroit.

DeAngelo Davis was talking with an acquaintance in the area of Adams and Woodward around 3 a.m. when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot that acquaintance. Police said there was no motive for the shooting, which hospitalized the victim.

"He is in mental health crisis," White said. "This person should be in a long-term care facility, yet they are walking the street armed with a weapon, and has already used it once and is likely prepared to use it again."

DeAngelo Davis (Detroit Police)

Davis fled on a bicycle and may have gotten into a red Ford Escape, police said.

White said Davis may have shaved and cut his hair in an attempt to change his appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

