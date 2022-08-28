Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

article

The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.

While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked up and told them about a second scene at 7 Mile and Wyoming. Police said a 28-year-old man was fatally shot at that location.

At 6:50 a.m., at 19700 Livernois, a woman in her 40s was found shot multiple times, police said.

At 7:10 a.m. in the area of 19200 Pennington, a man was shot after noticing the suspect looking inside cars. The victim confronted him and the suspect shot him once, according to investigators.

DPD confirms that 4 people were shot. Three of the victims were killed. Police said this appears to be a random act.

DPD believes there's only one suspect with one weapon linked to these shootings. He appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s.

"To the families and friends of these victims, we will continue to work to get this suspect into custody. We again are prepared and have all assets deployed and will have a layered approach," said Chief White.

DPD, MSP, and their helicopters have been activated. ATF, FBI, and Homeland Security are also actively involved in the investigation.

"Nobody in this department wants a violent confrontation with this individual," said Mayor Duggan. It's not safe for our officers, our perpetrators or civilians. The sooner we can intervene, and we have mental health specialists on site if that turns out to be needed, we will do it quickly. But this is a case where I think someone from the public calling will bring this to an end."

Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

READ NEXT: 3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving