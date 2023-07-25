Police search for suspect who shot at victims on Southfield Freeway after crash

Police are searching for a shooter who drove by and opened fire on the Southfield Freeway after a crash Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., there was a crash in the northbound lanes of the freeway near McNichols in Detroit. When family members of one of the drivers showed up to help, someone drove by and shot at them.

Michigan State Police said the shooting was targeted, not random or road rage.

A victim who suffered minor injuries was found at a nearby home on Lindsay Street. Police also found a pickup truck that was connected to the shooting in that area. However, no one is in custody.

"When I first moved over here, which was 2005, it wasn't that bad. But it seems like since things were coming over from the pandemic, people have gone crazy," Deborah Forney said. "Driving wild. more shootings, more break-ins."

Forney lives nearby and says she's seen an influx of crime around her neighborhood.