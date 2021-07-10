Police seek help finding missing 16-year-old Sommer Fairrow

article

Detroit Police are seeking information for a missing 16-year-old Sommer Fairrow.

Police say Fairrow was last seen on July 7 around 1:43 pm.

Her family says she left a relative's house located in the 200 block of Eastlawn and has not been seen or heard from.

Fairrow is described as 5'6, 220 pounds, with black and gray twists in her hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue Nike T-shirt, black shorts with black and navy Nike shoes.

Fairrows' family says she is in good physical and mental condition.

Advertisement

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Detroit Police at 313-596-5940.