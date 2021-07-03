Police seek information in homicide of 44-year-old Pontiac woman

The Oakland County Sheriff's office is asking for help in the homicide of 44-year-old Carrie Jo Haley that took place on June 26.

Authorities say Haley was found lying on the ground with a head injury shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Voorheis.

Deputies say they noticed Haley had blood and swelling on the left side of her head and that she provided her name and birthday but could not say what happened to her.

Blood was found in the street; however, no other debris or skid marks were found to indicate that she was hit by a car, police said.

Haley was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital on June 26, and officials say her condition deteriorated, and she was taken off life support Friday.

"We are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for this slaying," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "She was found in lying in the road in the middle of the day. I encourage anyone who may have information – even if you think it may not be important – to call us so we can bring those responsible to justice."

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to the arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP.