Police still looking for killer after 89-year-old man, son found shot in firebombed Detroit house

article

More than a year ago, a Detroit man and his son were found shot inside a firebombed house on the east side.

William Whitley, 89, and Natalino Whitley, 62, both died after the shooting at a home in the 7000 block of Frederick Street near E. Grand Boulevard on Dec. 7, 2021.

Firefighters discovered the men near the back of the home as if they were trying to escape.

After the crime, Williams's grandson T.J. said his grandfather never did anything to hurt anyone.

"He was a good man. Nothing. That's what the whole family is trying to figure out what's going, like how did this happen," T.J. said.

Read Next: Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.