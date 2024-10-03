Armed suspect possibly barricaded inside Dearborn apartment after assaulting woman

Police are trying to arrest a man who may be barricaded inside a Dearborn home after a domestic violence situation escalated to shots fired early Thursday.

Dearborn Police Corp. Dan Bartok said officers were called to Fairlane Woods near Ford and Evergreen around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who said a man had assaulted her and fired shots. She was not shot, but did suffer minor injuries to her face from the assault.

The suspect fled and may be barricaded inside a home in the apartment complex, Bartok said.

"We've deployed all of our assets at the scene," Bartok said.

This includes drones, the SWAT Team, and more.

"We are preparing to check the apartment and the surrounding area to see if the suspect is still there," Bartok said around 7:30 a.m.

