Police suspect horseplay after 14-year-old dies from a shooting

Detroit police confirm that a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot today on Detroit's east side.

Police were called before 7 p.m. this evening for a shooting at Chatsworth St just south of Warren Ave.

"This is a very tragic day due to very unfortunate circumstances," said Detroit Police Commander Michael Parish.

Investigators suspect there was horseplay with a firearm. The exact circumstances of the shooting are still being worked on.

Police confirm there was a friend over at the scene. Their exact involvement is uncertain.

A firearm was not recovered, according to police.

"Firearms are very dangerous instruments that usually only lead to tragic ends," Parish said. "Individuals that have firearms on their property must take every effort to ensure the firearms are secured so that nobody is harmed by these very dangerous devices."

The victim's parents were not home, but individuals of adult age were there, according to investigators.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

