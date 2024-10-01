Police: Taylor teen who stabbed 7-year-old sister to death had 'never been in trouble'

A 13-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her 7-year-old sister to death inside their Taylor home on Saturday has been remanded to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

During a virtual hearing on Tuesday a referee set the girl’s bond at $10,000 personal bond but said the parents weren’t ready for her to come home.

Due to the case's circumstances, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office thought the bond was too low and remanded the defendant to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators say the girl fatally stabbed her 7-year-old sister more than 10 times when she was babysitting her.

She was allegedly mad because the younger girl left a note in the bathroom asking her family members to flush the toilet. The brutal attack happened in the bathroom.

Police say the teenager used two knives — a butcher knife and a hunting knife.

During the virtual hearing, she calmly stated she was an eighth-grader at a middle school in Taylor.

On Monday Det. Zachary DiGiacomo with the Taylor police spoke to FOX 2 about the case.

Related:

"She was not a problem in the house to the parents as well as the mother said that no problems at school - she’s never been in trouble at school either," he said.

On Tuesday when asked by the referee if she had ever been in therapy — she said "no."

A bond hearing is set for Thursday.



