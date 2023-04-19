Police: Wanted domestic violence suspect was out on bail for assaulting officer prior to crash

In the process of running from police Wednesday morning, a 35-year-old suspect smashes into a k-9 unit, injuring the deputy inside, but the k-9 wasn’t hurt in the chaos.

Cell phone cameras were rolling as Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies and US Marshals pulled Dana Prieskorn from his rolled-over truck Wednesday morning – and take him into custody.

The Clinton Township man was wanted on charges of unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence. Investigators with the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team were trying to serve a warrant to him at a storage facility, off 26 Mile Road near Gratiot in Chesterfield Township.

As he left in his truck, police tried to move in, when they did - he didn’t stop – instead, racing away into oncoming traffic, then hitting a marked K-9 unit, causing his truck to roll into a ditch coming to a stop in someone’s driveway not too far from the storage unit.

That’s when police wrangled him from the vehicle cuffing him he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy that got hurt - was checked for minor injuries but will be okay.

Prisekorn – already with cases on the books in Macomb County. in January, he’s accused of assaulting a Clinton Township police officer, possession of cocaine and felony firearms. That case was just bound over to Circuit Court Monday.

He was out on a $20,000 bond with 10%, in that case.

Now – that he’s in custody, he’ll be arraigned on those new charges, again domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.



