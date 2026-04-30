Watch: Pontiac accused of abandoning kids to live in squalor, to appear in court

The Brief The Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her three children to live in squalor for years, is appearing in court. Kelli Bryant is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Oakland County court Thursday. Bryant's kids were found on Feb. 14, 2025 after the condo's landlord requested a welfare check.



The Pontiac woman accused of leaving her three children to live in squalor is in court to face a judge on Thursday in a pretrial conference.

Kelli Bryant was expected in court following requests for a competency exam. The judge presiding over the case pushed back the case's scheduled trial for the competency exam.

The backstory:

Kelli Bryant is charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse after her children were abandoned in a Pontiac condo four or five years ago.

Bryant lived at another home and would occasionally drop food off at the home, authorities said.

Her pretrial conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Watch the hearing in the live player above.

The children were found on Feb. 14, 2025 after the condo's landlord requested a welfare check.

Related article

Disturbing details:

Deputies arrived and found the home full of garbage – piled as high as four feet in some rooms. The rooms were also covered in mold and human waste. The toilet was overflowing, and the bathtub was full of feces.

The children survived on food that was dropped off on the front porch each week by either their mother or a stranger.

But they had no access to toilet paper or personal hygiene items. The sheriff said they were unfamiliar with personal hygiene and didn't even know how to flush a toilet.