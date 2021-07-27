Pontiac, Highland Secretary of State offices closed Tuesday due to power outages
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Secretary of State offices in Pontiac and Highland are closed Tuesday due to power outages.
Staff members from the Pontiac branch were reassigned to Rochester and Troy, where customers are being directed. Highland staff went to Novi, where customers are being sent.
The power is expected to be out at both locations until Tuesday evening.
