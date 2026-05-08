Armed Pontiac man arrested for 'target practice' near domestic violence shelter

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The Brief A Pontiac man claims he was taking target practice near a domestic violence shelter. Joseph Smith was found with a handgun, rifle, boxes of ammunition and wearing a tactical belt with camouflage. Smith allegedly fired a round from his handgun in the woods near HAVEN before he was arrested.



A 21-year-old Pontiac man was charged in a shooting incident near an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

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Joseph Edward Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm for an incident near HAVEN of Oakland County on May 5.

That night, Smith parked in the lot belonging to HAVEN and allegedly seen walking into the woods behind the Oakland County Jail.

Investigators say the drone recorded video of Smith wielding a rifle and allegedly fired a round from a handgun. Smith was arrested wearing camouflage and a tactical belt containing multiple boxes of ammunition.

He claimed he was using the area for target practice and told police that the rifle was purchased on the street.

"This defendant’s alleged actions potentially endangered women and children recovering from abuse and trauma," said Prosecutor McDonald. "Responsible gun owners know better than to recklessly fire rounds on a property near people and buildings."

HAVEN is a non-profit organization that provides support to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, including short-term housing on site for victims and their children.

An employee of HAVEN is being credited for spotting Smith and reporting their suspicions.

"We are profoundly grateful for the vigilance of our staff member, who trusted their instincts, paid attention to detail, and acted immediately," said Christine Kinal, CEO of HAVEN. "Their awareness and courage mattered, and this incident is an important reminder that when something feels wrong, speaking up matters. At HAVEN, if we see something, we say something."

Carrying a concealed weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine, as well as mandatory forfeiture of weapons.



Reckless use of a firearm is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.