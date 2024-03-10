Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting at Night Riders Motorcycle Club

article

A 55-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned on multiple felony charges including second-degree murder in Tuesday's fatal shooting at a motorcycle club.

Malcolm Robert Boykin was arrested Wednesday and is charged in the death of Charlie Isaac Odneal, 42, of Pontiac, says the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Boykin is charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and multiple counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond.

"Once again, an argument escalated into a senseless homicide," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I appreciate the great work of our team to quickly identify the suspect and further, to locate and arrest him."

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on Raeburn and Sanford in Pontiac. Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a man, later identified as Odenal, was shot and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Odneal died at the hospital Wednesday around 5 a.m, says the OCSO.

Detectives identified Boykin as the shooter and the Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested him Wednesday morning at a nearby motel without incident.

The shooting was determined to have resulted from an argument, according to OCSO detectives and a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Boykin is scheduled to appear in the 50th District Court on March 19 for a Probable Cause Conference.

