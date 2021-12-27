Pontiac man arrested after being charged with murder in drug deal gone bad

article

A 20-year-old Pontiac man wanted for the fatal shooting of someone during what police describe as a drug deal gone bad was arrested and arraigned on felony murder charges.

Demetrious Brox Jr., was wanted by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in the weeks following the Nov. 14 shooting of a 22-year-old man. Brox was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals on Dec. 23 in a Kochville Township inn, near Saginaw.

He's the fourth person to be arrested and charged in the case after two other teenagers from the area, as well as the mother of Brox were also arrested.

Brox faces a felony murder charge that comes with a mandatory life sentence without parole.

He was found with a loaded .32 caliber handgun, credit cards, and suspected cocaine during his arrest.

Eric Burrell Jr., 16 of Pontiac, and Torrion Wilson, 17, whose residence lists in both Flint and Saginaw, were also charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of the 22-year-old victim.

They were both arrested on Nov. 17 in Saginaw and both were armed with loaded handguns at the time. They face future felony gun charges in Saginaw.

Detectives have identified Burrell as the shooter.

His mother, Jennifer Wilson, 39, who is also mom to Brox, was arrested the same day. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact for driving the three males from the crime scene to hide them and avoid arrest.

She's since been released on bond.

The initial shooting happened in the 60 block of Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac.

The victim, identified as Maleik Gilmore, was allegedly selling drugs to the suspects and was shot as they attempted to rob him.

Brox will be back in court in the 50th District on Jan. 4.