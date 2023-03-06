Pontiac man selling fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills busted by undercover officers, police say

article

A Pontiac man is accused of selling fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills to undercover Sterling Heights police officers numerous times.

Police began investigating 31-year-old Miguel Angel Rosario-Nieves in early February and raided a Pontiac home later that month. During the raid, they discovered 18,000 pills of fentanyl with the label "M30," the imprinted number on normal oxycodone pills.

According to police, these pills were strong enough to kill a person in one dose, and had a street value of about $450,000.

Rosario-Nieves was arraigned on a charge of selling controlled substances and given a $500,000 bond.

"Due to the outstanding and diligent work by our undercover officers, there is no doubt that thousands of lives were saved by this arrest and the recovery of these fake oxycodone pills. The Sterling Heights Police Department prides itself on protecting our community and arresting people like Mr. Rosario-Nieves who choose to poison our society for monetary gain," Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.