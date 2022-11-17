Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Miner, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said ice was a factor. The sheriff's office also believes alcohol was involved.