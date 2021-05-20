Pop-up Detroit vaccine clinics held at bars and restaurants around the city

At Thomas Magee's, there are shots on the bar and shots in arms Thursday night.

The Detroit Health Department is hosting outdoor pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics all over the city on the riverfront, at grocery stores, anywhere people may be. And you don't have to be from Detroit to get one.

"The city reached out and we couldn't wait to say yeah," said Eric Olson, the owner of Thomas Magee's near Eastern Market.

"I literally was walking on Livernois, the young lady gave me a flier and I was planning on getting one, hey it's right now, it's cool," said Gausia Jones who just got vaccinated.

"The business owners have really stepped up they said how can we help?" Denise Fair, chief public health officer. "So the bars and restaurants said we have hundreds of people here. and we wanted to partner with them, really a collective effort."

Olson hopes other business owners will jump on the pop-up vaccine clinic bandwagon.

"I think I'm going to get a lot of texts after you leave, after they see this, shaming you all into doing it guys, let's get shots in arms," Olson quipped.

Right now only about 35 percent of Detroiters are vaccinated - nowhere near the health department's goal of 75 percent.

"There's not an issue of vaccine availability, now we just need to change the mindset of individuals," Fair said. "We can say, look I know you're on the fence, but call the health department if you have questions and get all your questions answered."

"There's a lot of stereotypes especially in low-income neighborhoods there are a lot of stereotypes going around that it's not good," said Gausia. "But we all need to be vaccinated so we can get back to normal life."

On Friday the popup clinic shots will be available to anyone at these locations:

