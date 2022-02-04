Pope Francis Center in Detroit provides warmth to more than 200 people a day

When people in Detroit need help, the Pope Francis Center is there.

"We originally started out of St. Peter and Paul Church," said Tenia Denard, the director of the nonprofit. "It started as a priest inviting some people in out of the cold and they grew into this big, big nonprofit."

As frigid cold continues to grip the area, it's been a source of warmth for people in need.

MAP: Detroit warming centers

"Right now the Huntington Place has been gracious enough to contract and let us operate out of the basement. And it’s been going very well. We’re able to see over 200 people a day," Denard said. "We provide two meals, we provide laundry services. We provide showers, and we have a host of other items that we pass out on a daily basis – it ranges from hygiene kits to blankets, socks."

The warming center is open from 7-11 a.m. Monday-Saturday at the Huntington Place (formerly the TCF Center) at 1 Washington Blvd.

Learn more or become a volunteer here.