Pot dispensaries on some voters' ballots • Suspect in custodian's murder charged • Litter of puppies stolen

Some voters are deciding on whether marijuana stores should be allowed in their cities.

Several cities have proposals to allow the addition of stores that sell marijuana. If approved, these businesses will be regulated and must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and churches. They will only be allowed after going through an application and licensing process.

Voters in Birmingham will decide on a measure that would allow one recreational use store and one medical marijuana store. In Keego Harbor, voters will decide on an ordinance that would allow two businesses, as will voters in Grosse Pointe Park. A ballot proposal in Rochester would allow for three marijuana businesses.

Polls open for Tuesday's election

Across Michigan, voters are heading to the polls Tuesday.

Though voters aren't electing a new president or governor this year, there are dozens of local elections for local leaders and ordinance changes.

In Warren, voters will select a new mayor for the first time in almost two decades after Jim Fouts' tenure came to an end. Meanwhile, cannabis proposals in several cities would allow marijuana businesses if approved.

The 2023 local races are the first to be held in the state with new early voting rules. Thanks to a ballot proposal that passed last election, some communities opened up their voting to early election rules that allow constituents to cast ballots early.

Suspect in Redford high school custodian murder charged

A Detroit man is facing charges for a stabbing last week that left a Redford Union High School custodian dead.

Hemida Ramadan-Khedr Mohamed, 42, is accused of stabbing 59-year-old Steven Gipson to death at the school Thursday afternoon. Gipson's body was found in a closet.

Mohamed is now charged with first-degree murder.

"It wasn't a fight, he was murdered," Gipson's stepdaughter Sherida Howard said. Mohamed "pulled his hood over his head and stabbed him. We don’t know how many times he stabbed him."

Gipson's family is now grieving the man they say was funny, supportive, and loving.

"We're just going to continue that prayer and take it day by day," his wife Angela Gibson said. "It’s going to be hard. I know it's going to be a struggle, but we're going to get through this. Like he said, family first."

Litter of puppies stolen

A litter of 10 high-end American Bully dogs was stolen from a home in Dearborn on Halloween. They are just 8 weeks old.

"These dogs are more than just dogs to me. They're not animals, they're my babies," said dog breeder and owner, Darie Mann.

An all-black Dodge Ram truck backed into the driveway of his friend’s house on Carlysle Street in Dearborn on Oct. 31, around 2 p.m., Mann said. The suspect pulled a gun on his friend, hit him, and stole the kennel with the 10 puppies inside. His friend was taken to a hospital and is stable.

"Man, It was bad. Bad." Mann said. "He barely can even eat right now."

The puppies boast a rare, coveted merle coat and go for $3,000 each. However, they are barely able to be away from their mother.

Father broken-hearted after son's death outside bar

"They had no right touching my kid," Mike Conant said.

Mike is the father of Joshua Conant, a 26-year-old who died while being held down by bouncers outside Roche Bar in Port Huron. He became emotional when sharing details of his son's death over the weekend.

"These bouncers followed him outside of their area, pushed him down, and tripped him up and pushed him down and choked him out," he continued. "They squeezed the life out of my son."

Witnesses said Joshua was protecting women at Roche Bar in Port Huron who were being harassed when things got out of control. As the commotion poured outside the bar, that's where witnesses say Joshua stopped breathing after being pinned to the ground by security guards.

Daily Forecast

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

What else we're watching

Supreme Court to hear case on whether accused domestic abusers can own guns

The Supreme Court is taking up a challenge to a federal law that prohibits people from having guns if they are under a court order to stay away from their spouse, partner or other family members. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in their first case about guns since last year’s decision that called into question numerous gun control laws.

The federal appeals court in New Orleans struck down the law following the Supreme Court's Bruen decision in June 2022. That high-court ruling not only expanded Americans' gun rights under the Constitution, but also changed the way courts are supposed to evaluate restrictions on firearms.

Justice Clarence Thomas' opinion for the court tossed out the balancing test judges had long used to decide whether gun laws were constitutional. Rather than consider whether a law enhances public safety, judges should only weigh whether it fits into the nation’s history of gun regulation, Thomas wrote.

Read more here.