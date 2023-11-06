Tickets for Detroit Zoo's adult-only Polar Beers event available now

Get ready to stroll the Detroit Zoo with a craft brew during the adult-only Polar Beers event.

The Dec. 7 event during Wild Lights is part of the After Hours 21+ series.

During Polar Beers, enjoy the lit-up zoo and photo opportunities.

A $50 general admission ticket includes admission, a free welcome drink from Griffin Claw Brewing, and six 5-ounce beer samples. Designated driver and VIP tickets are also available.

Get tickets here.