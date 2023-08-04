Power outages in Michigan cost you food? Some residents eligible for replacements

Some residents affected by power outages that occurred during severe weather in late July could recoup costs if they lost food due to losing electricity.

People who receive food assistance through Michigan's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have until Aug. 7 to apply for a replacement of food.

The health department said eligible residents can call (844) 464-3447 and request replacement food benefits.

"Michigan residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should not go without food for their families as a result of the power outages from last week’s storm," said state health director Elizabeth Hertel. "We stand ready to help them by replacing food they purchased with SNAP benefits."

Food that went bad because of a loss of electricity will only be replaced for those already receiving food assistance benefits. It does not include benefits under federal law implemented during the pandemic.

The amount of food that can be replaced is based on how much was lost. The maximum that can be replaced is equal to one month's food assistance benefits.

Outages last week occurred in Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.