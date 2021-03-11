Power struggle between Michigan governor, GOP Legislature could put COVID-19 funds at risk

Michigan is slated to get $10 billion after President Joe Biden signed a COVID-19 relief package Thursday, but that money could be in jeopardy if the governor and Legislature can’t come to an agreement.

Of that money, Detroit would get $880 million. The money would also go to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, higher education, K-12 schooling, and child care.

"A lot of the money is going to expanding summer programming, hiring tutors, more teachers to fill those slots, expanding one-on-one support, and mental health counselors," said Robert McCann, the CEO of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan.

However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature have been caught in a struggle over the governor’s powers.

RELATED: Whitmer signs $2.5B COVID-19 funding recovery plan, calls for remaining funds to be allocated

State Rep. Tom Albert, the House Budget Chair, gave Whitmer an ultimatum -- he will negotiate with her on the $10 billion relief package but she has to agree to include the Republicans in future COVID-19 economic decisions.

Advertisement

Whitmer and the Legislature have 60 days to spend the federal relief money.

"It will require her to work with the Legislature going forward and she should not shy away from that. That is what the people expect out of their equal branches of government," Sen. Tom Barrett said.