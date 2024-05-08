Powerful thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes rip through Michigan: 'Hellacious wind'

Powerful storms moved through Michigan on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction.

In Southwest Michigan, suspected tornadoes damaged buildings, including a FedEx facility in Portage that was destroyed. The storms also caused extensive damage at a mobile home park in Pavillion Township.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, about 176 homes in the Pavilion Estates mobile home park were damaged, and 15-17 were destroyed. Late Tuesday, he said 16-20 people were hurt, though the injuries do not appear to be serious.

Officials are still assessing the damage and the National Weather Service will determine if the six reported tornadoes were in fact tornadoes. In the meantime, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties overnight.

Back here in Metro Detroit, strong thunderstorms uprooted trees. Some of those trees took down power lines, while others crashed onto homes.

Harvard Shore Drive in St. Clair Shores was hit particularly hard. Residents said the storm that moved through the area was quick, lasting only a few minutes, but powerful.

"It was pretty wild. It was raining really hard and the rain was picking up, and heard a long bang, and I thought it ws thunder. It happened to be the tree," resident Ron Pleva said. "It had to be a hellacious wind because that tree is pretty old."

Pleva said the large tree that was toppled was around 60 years old.

As the sun rises, a better idea of the extent of the damage will be clearer.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.