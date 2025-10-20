Pray not prey: Security training for religious places of worship hosted by sheriff's office

The Brief The recent Grand Blanc church attack led to more houses of worship seeking to strengthen security. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office held a safety training session Monday for members of different church communities.



Religious leaders from all backgrounds in Wayne County are learning how to make their places of worship safe.

The backstory:

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office event was held Monday at the Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck.

It is an intensive training course for religious leaders learning the importance of coming up with a security plan tailor-made for their house of worship.

This comes after the recent attack that left four people dead and eight injured at the Grand Blanc Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last month. The attacker

In June a crazed gunman attempted to attack Crosspointe Church in Wayne, but was stopped before he could unleash his assault. A church member first ran him down and a security guard then fatally shot him.

Key points, very similar to "run, hide, fight" that is taught:

-Pay attention to your surroundings.

-Have an exit plan.

-Move away from the threat.

-Deny (hide).

-Defend — be aggressive and do not fight fairly — this is about survival.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said everyone needs to be aware of your surroundings.

"We asked people to be watchful in congregations as they're coming in, as they are inside of church," he said. "We always talk about watching as well as we pray, right."

"It’s supposed to be safe, but that’s our point, we want it to be safe," said Bruce Konoponski. "So we’re going to be proactive to make sure we can ensure that for our congregants."

Once today's course wraps up, everyone attending will be certified to go back to their house of worship and teach the class.