Pregnant dog found dumped on Eight Mile with dead pup hanging from her

A pregnant dog was dumped in a bin on the side of a road with one of her pups hanging from her birth canal - dead.



The dog, now named – Minnie - is a worst-case scenario of what can happen when you breed dogs without knowing anything about it.

About 24 hours a Detroit Pit Crew photo shows the state of Minnie.

"I can't think of one occasion where we found a dog that was dumped while she was an active later with a dead puppy hanging out of her," said Theresa Sumpter, the rescue's director.

Minnie was dumped in a bin, with one of her five puppies stuck in the birth canal…spotted on the side of the road near Eight Mile and the Southfield freeway.

"She didn't deserve to be left on the side of the road," said Sumpter.

She was found by a good Samaritan who stopped to help. She was taken to APAWS Veterinary Clinic in Eastpointe who partners with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

"Unfortunately, when the vet got in there, it was determined all the puppies were deceased," Sumpter said. "She had five puppies that were deceased."

But Minnie – made it.

"She can walk she's been outside to go potty," Sumpter said. "She's eating, she's drinking. So we do think the prognosis here is good at this point."

Unfortunately, she can’t tell her rescuers how she got here, but there are signs – like her deformed legs, badly clipped ears – and extreme heart murmur.

"This is probably the result of backyard breeding, poor backyard breeding," Sumpter said. "Don't just throw dogs together so that you can make a buck. There's a lot more to it than that."

Sumpter says that is breeding without taking proper precautions. Whoever Minnie was bred with, wasn’t a match – the puppies were too big to give birth to.

Theresa is asking if anyone recognizes her, to call Detroit Pit Crew – so they can pass on any valid information to law enforcement.

"Whoever left her to essentially die really, there should be some prosecution," she said.

Right now Minnie is on a stray hold – that’s by law. And then she will be adopted out. She already has a flood of folks wanting to bring her home.