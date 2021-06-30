'Pregnant' traffic stop suspect was hiding gun inside stuffing pouch

Michigan State Police said that a suspect who said she was pregnant but allegedly was found to be carrying a gun on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police

The female suspect was stopped in her Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation in Inkster. The driver said she was pregnant and a female trooper searched her and found a stuffed pouch under her shirt.

Troopers located a semi-automatic pistol from the stuffing. Her male passenger admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and was also taken into custody.

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police

Both suspects were lodged at Inkster PD on CCW and possession charges. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

