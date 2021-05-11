Expand / Collapse search

President Biden to visit Dearborn electric vehicle center before Ford reveals F-150 Lightning

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 2 Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn next week before Ford reveals its new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.

Biden will tour the electric truck line May 18, the day before Ford will reveal the truck at its World Headquarters in Dearborn. 

Related: Ford to develop, produce its own electric vehicle batteries at Metro Detroit plant

Production of the electric F-150 will begin next spring at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.