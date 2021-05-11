President Biden to visit Dearborn electric vehicle center before Ford reveals F-150 Lightning

President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn next week before Ford reveals its new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.

Biden will tour the electric truck line May 18, the day before Ford will reveal the truck at its World Headquarters in Dearborn.

Production of the electric F-150 will begin next spring at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.