President Biden to visit Dearborn electric vehicle center before Ford reveals F-150 Lightning
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn next week before Ford reveals its new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.
Biden will tour the electric truck line May 18, the day before Ford will reveal the truck at its World Headquarters in Dearborn.
Production of the electric F-150 will begin next spring at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.
