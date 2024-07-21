President Joe Biden drops out of race for White House, who could replace him?

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the race for the White House.

The Democratic President, who was otherwise set to officially receive the party’s nomination at next month’s convention, announced on social media that he is leaving the race.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden said in a letter on his social media accounts. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Trump on Biden dropping out: "Was never fit to be President"

The decision to drop out of the Presidential race comes about three weeks after a debate disaster for the President. During the June 27 debate, Biden's delivery was halted and he appeared to lose his train of thought many times.

His raspy, whispering voice left many viewers wondering if the president was sick; Biden’s campaign said he’s getting over a cold.

Just last week, Biden tested positive for COVID .

In the wake of the debate, Biden and the campaign insisted that he was staying in the race and said he is the Democrats’ best chance to beat Donald Trump.

Supporters – including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Barack Obama – have both reportedly called on the 81-year-old Biden to step aside. CNN reported that Pelosi told Biden he could ruin Democrats' prospects of winning the House in November if he stays in the race. The Washington Post said Obama told allies this week that Biden needs to reconsider his candidacy.

As recently as Friday, campaign officials said Biden was committed to staying in the race as calls for him to step aside intensified.

The question for Democrats is, with three-and-a-half months to Election Day, who will be the one to challenge Trump?

If Biden has his say, it will be his Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden wrote.

VP Kamala Harris may get Democratic support

The current sitting Vice President is largely thought to be the most likely candidate for the White House and she may have a large amount of Democratic support.

A majority of Democrats think Vice President Kamala Harris would make a good president herself, according to a poll done this week.

A recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris would do a good job in the top position. But roughly 2 in 10 Democrats don’t think she would, while another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say.

The AP reported Democratic legislators in Congress are having private conversations about lining up behind Harris as an option.

Harris has a lengthy political background – including her tenure as a U.S. Senator and California's Attorney General. Despite her historic achievements, she faces challenges due to her polling numbers and previous presidential campaign performance.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

In the week after the debate debacle that sparked speculation of Biden dropping out of the race, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her memoir – "True Gretch".

Seen by many to be the foundation of her potential Presidential bid, Whitmer has shut down any and all questions about her being a Biden replacement.

"It’s a distraction more than anything," said Whitmer on July 8 . "I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket."

Whether or not she will reconsider now that Biden has officially dropped out will remain to be seen.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, is seen as a strong candidate due to his progressive policies and national visibility. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent policy initiatives have kept him in the national spotlight.

Earlier in July, Newsom touted his support of Biden while sidestepping questions about replacing him on the ticket.

Calls for Newsom to step in for the role swelled right after the debate – in the Spin Room. He reiterated his stance then that he would be supporting Biden.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and current secretary of transportation, remains a notable figure within the Democratic Party. His successful 2020 presidential campaign and his work in the Biden administration position him as a potential candidate.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, has been a prominent advocate for progressive policies on healthcare, labor rights, and climate change. His leadership and substantial personal wealth could make him a formidable candidate.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, has consistently been a strong voice on criminal justice reform, economic equality, and healthcare. His experience and national recognition could help him rally support within the party.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar's moderate stance and strong performance in the 2020 Democratic primaries have kept her in the conversation as a potential candidate. Her focus on bipartisan solutions and effective governance could appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.