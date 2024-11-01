The Brief Every candidate will be making stops in Michigan during the final stages of the presidential race this campaign season Tim Walz is stopping in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City while JD Vance will be in Protage and Donald Turmp is going to Warren Friday Kamala Harris will make a last-day swing on Sunday, hitting Detroit, Pontiac, and East Lansing



The final days of the presidential race are here with election day next week. But in the candidate's eyes, there is still work to do and Michigan is one of the last states they will be spending their time in.

The 15 electoral votes are very much up for grabs in Michigan and both presidential candidates and their vice presidential nominees are treating it as such.

That's why three of the four nominees, Democrat Tim Walz and Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance will be in Michigan on Friday, while Kamala Harris will be here on Sunday.

Collectively, they will make eight stops in Michigan between Friday and Sunday. Where they are campaigning is telling because it reveals the late-election strategies of both campaigns.

On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Walz will stop in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City. Two majority-Black cities before ending outside of the metro region in one of the largest population centers up north.

Meanwhile, Ohio Sen. Vance is making one final bid in west Michigan, a former stronghold of conservative voters. Former president Trump will be in Warren.

Trump has made multiple visits to Macomb County in the final stages of the election as he works to lock down working class voters and boost turnout in the most populated spot.

Harris's final stops include Pontiac and Detroit before heading to East Lansing. In 2022, there were lines that stretched outside the polls in university towns - an energy the Democrat is hoping to tap in the final stages of the race.

Voting in Michigan so far

As of Friday morning, 1.7 million absentee ballots have been returned to Michigan clerks. Another 627,000 ballots were cast during early voting.

That adds up to more than 2.4 million votes, which is about 33% of the state's registered voters.

Oakland and Wayne counties are leading the way with the highest turnout by volume, while other spots, like Kent County where Grand Rapids is located and Ann Arbor-based Washtenaw County are not far behind.

One of the brightest moments of the early voting period is in Detroit, which has seen more than 21,000 people take advantage of the new voting option.