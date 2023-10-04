Billie Brunell was overjoyed at the sight of her dog Latte in the moments after he was rescued from a massive blaze at her residence in Southgate. She wasn't ready to lose him, she said.

"He was ready to get in my arms. But I can’t hold him, he’s too fat," she said.

It was a similar sight for dozens of residents at the Meadows of Southgate after a fire ripped through the senior living complex. Dramatic stories of rescue continued to pour out of the complex in the hours after firefighters responded.

"They carried me down the steps. They saved me," said 97-year-old Jean Zaranko. She had been stuck in her room on the second floor when the alarms sounded. And not only that, but they went the extra mile and saved her purse.

It got a little wet, but that wasn't too much of a concern for her.

"I don't care - my wallet, my wallet is all that I cared about," she said.

For Thelma Graham, firefighters rescued her son's urn

"Oh thank God, thank God. Now I feel all the way whole I got this back," she said. "I’m gonna take this back to the crematorium."

The fire at The Meadows of Southgate senior apartment complex started around 3:15 p.m. when crews were dispatched to 16201 Allen Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and an active fire, a release from the city's police department said.

Soon, several surrounding agencies also responded to the apartment, where they were tasked with saving several residents while working to contain the fire.

In the end, significant damage was sustained to the apartment's structure from both fire and water. It's still not clear what sparked the blaze. However, there are no casualties. However, there were several people with injuries that were taken to a hospital.

Six people were taken to Wyandotte Hospital, while two first responders were taken to Trenton Southshore Hospital. Another first responder was taken to Heritage Hospital.

While the destruction was widespread, the residents are just thankful for their safety and the commitment from first responders.

"Everybody wanted to help, they were passing water out," said Zaranko. "Some little boy, 9 years old, came up to me and said ‘Jesus loves you.’ I know it had to be an angel.