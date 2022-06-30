Private security guard beats women outside Detroit bar after intervening in argument with club guard

article

A group of women who were out for a night of fun were turned away from a Detroit bar only to be beaten up by a security guard completely unrelated to the bar.

Video of the beating surfaced after the group of women were beaten multiple times by a private security guard outside of 3Fifty Terrace in Detroit, on Madison Street. But there's a lot to this story.

Devon Watson is the head of security for the bar and he is NOT the one throwing punches. At 6'5", 380 lbs - he may be a mountain of a man but he keeps a cool head.

"I'm a lot more calm headed and able to deescalate a lot of situations but there are not a lot of men like me ," Watson said.

On Sunday, he was running security when a woman in a group was turned away from the bar for trying to get in with a fake ID. Watson kept his cool, even though the women were, to put it nicely, displeased.

Tonight on FOX 2 News at 6, we found out where this guard came from and why he decided to insert himself into the situation.