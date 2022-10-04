Produce sold at some Metro Detroit grocery stores may be contaminated with untreated human waste

Produce from a Michigan farm may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste, the state's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development warned.

During a routine produce safety inspection, the department discovered that Kuntry Gardens was using the waste on its produce fields. While no illnesses have been reported, you are encouraged not to eat it and contact the store where you bought the food.

The produce grown on these fields was sold at the farm, as well as at grocery stores around Michigan under the name "Kuntry Gardens":

• Kuntry Gardens, 29910 R Dr. South, Homer

• Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores located in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield

• Simply Fresh Market, 7300 Grand River Rd, Brighton

• White Lotus, 7217 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor

• Argus Farm Stop, 325 W Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

• Agricole Farm Stop, 118 N Main Street, Chelsea

• Pure Pastures, 1192 Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth

• Ypsi Coop, 312 North River Street, Ypsilanti

• Greener Pastures Market, 21202 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

• Holiday Market, 520 S Lilley Rd, Canton

• Cherry Capitol, Traverse City

Untreated human waste and other body fluids can spread dangerous infectious diseases such as hepatitis A, Clostridium difficile, E coli, rotavirus, and norovirus. Using this for growing food is illegal.

If you ate Kuntry Gardens produce and experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache, or other symptoms of foodborne illness, contact a doctor.

Customers with additional questions can contact MDARD at 800-292-3939, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The department is working with the farm on corrective action.