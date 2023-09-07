Prognosis unclear after off-duty Livonia police officer struck on motorcycle

Livonia police are saying prayers for one of their own after an off-duty officer was struck while riding a motorcycle early Thursday morning.

The prognosis is unclear for the officer, who was struck by a pickup truck around 10 a.m. on Middlebelt Road, just south of Six Mile.

Currently, in critical condition, he was taken to surgery. Police have appreciated the thoughts that have come into the department.

For those in the legal world, the tragic crash is a good reminder about what's on the line for anyone that gets in a vehicle - including police.

"Most important thing is you have to be aware of your surroundings," said Josh Terebelo. "It’s not just enough for you to look in the mirror, it’s not just enough for you to rely upon a sensor. You have to actually look over your shoulder hair.

Terebelo works for Michigan Auto Law as an attorney. They handle auto-related cases exclusively.

"Act defensively. Don’t just assume that you can turn, don’t just assume you can change lanes and the same advice goes to motorcyclists," he said.

The crash is being investigated by the department's Traffic Safety Bureau. No specifics have been released about the case, but sources within the department says it doesn't look like the off-duty officer is at fault.