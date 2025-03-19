Prosecutor: Clarkston man found with 35 hard drives of child pornography, bestiality

The Brief Jeremy Weeks of Clarkston was charged with six counts of child pornography by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Investigators say the 45-year-old man had a large quantity of sexually abusive material including 35 hard drives and multiple thumb drives. Prosecutor Karen McDonald said "the scale of depravity uncovered is shocking."



A Clarkston man has been charged with child pornography crimes after massive quantities of sexually abusive material were allegedly found at his residence.

Benjamin Weeks is facing three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of use of a computer for a crime.

Big picture view:

Investigators found 35 hard drives along with multiple thumb drives, CDs, DVDs, and computer devices which contained tens of thousands of child sexual abuse material files, including some involving bestiality.

Law enforcement officials believe Weeks, 45, was attempting to create a server of child pornography.

"The scale of depravity uncovered in this case is shocking," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Behind every one of these images and videos is a child who was the victim of unspeakable abuse. I’m committed to aggressively prosecuting child pornography cases so we can protect the next child from becoming a victim."

Each count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $125,000 fine.

Each count of use of a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, with a consecutive sentence potentially imposed for the underlying conviction.