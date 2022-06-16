Prosecutor: Oxford school shooting evidence shouldn't be tossed from trial; case should stay in Oakland County

article

The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley want the case to be moved, and certain evidence to be excluded from trial.

However, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the court should deny these motions.

McDonald responded to six motions Thursday.

According to one of the filings from her office, "the defendants have important rights, but so do victims and the public. Victims have a right to a zealous advocate on their behalf. The public has a right to know what happened and to try to prevent future shootings. Above all else, the public and victims have a right to the truth."

James and Jennifer Crumbley filed six motions asking that their trial be moved out of Oakland County and certain evidence not be used. The motions also claimed that McDonald was tainting the jury pool, and asked for her to stop publicly discussing the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

Since the shooting, McDonald has held several press conferences and has spoken with the media about the case. The defense wants her to stop doing this and stop releasing information that could be used evidence in the trial.

Such evidence includes references to Joe Biden and a desire for fame, to the head of a dead bird, writings from Ethan Crumbley's journal, and questions of adultery and pot and alcohol use.

While prosecutors have discussed James and Jennifer's drinking and marijuana habits, alleged affairs, and messy home, the lawyers said they don't believe such information is relevant. McDonald argues it is.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say their son killed four students at Oxford High School. The parents are accused of ignoring their son's mental health and providing him with access to the weapon used.

James, Jennifer, and Ethan will all go to trial later this year.

McDonald released a statement after asking for the motions to be denied: "From the moment I learned about the Oxford shooting, my focus and attention has been on holding those responsible accountable, and on advocating for our victims. We intend to prove the allegations we’ve made against the shooter’s parents beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. The responses we filed today make clear that we will continue to be zealous advocates for all of the Oxford victims, and that we will not be distracted from that mission."

These motions will be up to the judge to grant or deny. This is scheduled to be heard inf front of Judge Cheryl Matthews on June 27.