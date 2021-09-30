Prosecutors will not retry man after fatal Royal Oak Township fire conviction overturned

article

A man will not be retried after his conviction in connection with a fatal fire was overturned.

Juwan Deering was serving a life sentence in prison for an arson that killed five children in Royal Oak Township 20 years ago.

A judge erased Deering's sentence last week after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald began investigating past misconduct in her office and found that Deering did not receive due process or a fair trial.

McDonald said there was prosecutorial misconduct and withheld evidence.

"They essentially fabricated evidence against him by using jailhouse informants," said Imran Syed, from the University of Michigan Law School Innocence Clinic. "They gave benefits to those informants that were not disclosed at trial. And so the jury was told these were honest citizens who were testifying to the truth when really they were incentivized by benefits given to them by police and prosecution."