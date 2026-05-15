Proud Lake body found: Hearing postponed for murder suspects

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The Brief The preliminary exam for two men accused of killing Andre Sontay Avant Jr. has been postponed. Avant was found dead at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in February.



The preliminary examination for two suspects accused of killing an Inkster man who was found dead at Proud Lake Recreation Area earlier this year has been postponed.

Dshaun Omar Hatton-Street and Stephan Larryl Shaw, both 19, are both charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of 19-year-old Andre Sontay Avant Jr.

They were supposed to appear in court Friday morning. A new date for the hearing was not set in court.

The backstory:

Avant was found dead by a person visiting the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township on Feb. 16, an area that the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the suspects and victim did not have any connection to.

"From the moment this young man was discovered, our team was committed to uncovering the truth," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In just over a week, our team developed the information needed to make these arrests. I am proud of their work and their dedication to ensuring those responsible are brought before the court and held accountable."

Bouchard said Avant knew his alleged killers.

A third person was taken into custody after Avant's body was found, but they were later released.