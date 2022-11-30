Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck

article

A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam.

Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.

More: Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck

Freeman was originally charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. A felony murder charge was added as the investigation revealed more information.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Freeman allegedly entered Seitz's home through a window while she wasn't home. When she got home, there was a fight, and Seitz was killed.

The defense has also submitted an order to be decided by the judge, which would restrict the Macomb County Prosecutor's office from issuing press releases on the case.

Freeman's next court date has not been scheduled until the psych exam is completed.