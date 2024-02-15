Pub crawl organized for woman battling to recover after brain aneurysm

The Clawson community is rallying to help a resident fighting to recover from a brain aneurysm.

Jessica Waugh is only 42, but faces a long recovery as she and her wife Angela face their toughest challenge yet.

"On the morning of December 26 I was alerted by our golden retriever Guinness which is Jessica's pride and joy, that there was something wrong," said Angela Bates. "I found her in bed having a seizure. Later I found out it was because she had had a brain aneurysm."

The couple was recently married and planning their future. Waugh remains in hospitalized in a coma.

"Our vows are very strong in our minds," Angela said. "It was she’ll keep me wild and I’ll keep her safe.

"Jessica is the color in my world."

The community of Clawson where the couple lives is standing by their side, uplifting them.

Jessica Waugh, left, and wife Angela Bates

A pub crawl was conceived and will take place among several local businesses in Clawson this Saturday, Feb. 17.

The crawl is meeting up in person at Renshaw Lounge at 3:30 p.m. to buy tickets, with cash preferred. Tickets will be sold to people who want to participate. They then can walk around and the ticket can be redeemed at each business.

Participating restaurants include Zeolis, Whiskey Taco Foxtrot, Detroit Burger Bar and Tavern on the Main. And these items are among those that ticket holders can enjoy at Tavern on the Main during the fundraiser.

The money raised from this fundraiser will support Jessica in a number of ways.

"I’m looking at getting our house ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible," Angela said. "So we can get a zero-entry shower. I'm looking at medical equipment so we can get our office changed into a room for her, so I can get her home and I can keep up my end.

She’s grateful that her community of Clawson is helping her keep a commitment to the love of her life.

"We miss our community and thank you guys so much for all the time and energy you put into this," Angela said. "It means beyond everything."



