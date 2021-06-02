Pull Over Prevention provides free car repairs in Ypsilanti to reduce chances of being stopped by police

At Pull Over Prevention clinics, cars are repaired for free to limit the chances a driver will get pulled over by police.

On June 26, a repair clinic will be held at Grace Fellowship Church - House of Solutions in Ypsilanti from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lights and tires will be repaired for free. Fluid levels will also be checked.

Pet Pals Mutual Aid will also be providing free pet supplies, and snacks and COVID-19 safety supplies will be available.

The Mutual Aid Network of Ypsilanti is also collecting donations to help. Donate here.