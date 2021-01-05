Puppy nearly thrown into river, saved by Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue after lifetime of abuse

article

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue said it saved a 6-month-old puppy after it was nearly thrown into a Macomb County river after being badly abused during its short lifetime.

The Pit Crew Rescue posted on Facebook pictures of the puppy, which they say had been so badly beaten he had his two right legs broken and had a fractured skull. According to the Pit Crew, the suspect badly beat the 6-month-old puppy and was trying to throw him into a river.

Police and detectives were able to stop the suspect and took custody of the puppy, named Lux.

According to the Pit Crew, Lux has both old and new injuries which indicated he endured severe abuse during his 6-month life including a broken front right leg that never healed properly.

Lux may also have to have his leg amputated but the rescue said it's hoping to avoid that.

He's currently in a foster home to continue his healing.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for information and all that has been confirmed is the suspect is a woman and it happened in Utica. There is no information on charges at this time.