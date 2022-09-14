Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

article

Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer.

Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.

Canton police said the pair stole purses from unattended carts in grocery store parking lots then use the stolen credit and debit cards.

Their bond were set at $10,000/10% during their arraignments this week. If they post bond, they must wear a GPS tether. They are due back in court Sept. 23.