Quadruple shooting in Detroit • What Michigan's new gun laws mean • Erratic weather on the way

A delivery dispute escalated into a violent shooting that left four injured including three teenagers on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

Three 14-year-olds and an individual in their 20s were all shot after more than 30 rounds were fired off in the 13500 block of Penrod around 9 p.m.

One suspect so far has been taken into custody.

Chief James White visited the scene shortly after police had responded, describing a confrontation during a delivery of some kind. "They got into it, and shots were fired."

There were two shooting scenes reported last night.

Detroit police first became privy to the situation when Shotspotter technology reported that dozens of rounds of gunfire had been discharged near the Davison and Southfield Freeway.

When they responded, they found all four victims. One had been shot in the face and was listed in serious condition. The other wounds were not as serious and all victims are expected to survive.

One of the victims was spotted running from a home that upon further investigation by police found 11 people inside whom police removed and questioned. White said many of the kids inside the home were not from the area, which led to a host of questions about what plans had been made last night.

The return of warm weather typically sees an uptick in crime as people are out later and the elements aren't as harsh.

That spells trouble for police and White, who said he's fed up with the violence.

"We're going to do everything we can but people have to make better decisions," he said. "And we're going to be unapologetically arresting folks for using illegal weapons in our community - it's unacceptable. This level of violence isn't something we're going to tolerate.

"You have 30 shots fired in our community, and we've got officers knocking on doors, to make sure we don't have people who have been hit due to an argument over a delivery."

An investigation is ongoing as police work to sort through what happened.

What Michigan's new gun laws mean for you

For those purchasing firearms from a dealer - the new laws enacted by Michigan's government yesterday won't change the process much. But those buying guns at gun shows and person-to-person sales now require a background check.

So if someone wants to sell their gun to a private citizen, they'll need to do a check. "Well I think you're going to have to go to a federal firearms dealer," Bill Kucyk, owner of Action Impact Firearms and Training Center said. "I don't know if there are provisions for law enforcement to do it or not, I doubt there is."

Instead, someone will likely need to go through a dealer. The other law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday deals with safe storage laws. The bill lowered the cost of gun safety devices, but also mandate that if a firearm is in the house at the same time a child is, it must be locked away.

Both laws were passed in response to shootings at Michigan State University and Oxford High School. A third law that deals with extreme risk protection orders passed the House on Thursday, but will need to be re-approved by the state Senate.

Wild weather on the way

Our gorgeous stretch of weather continues today as we wake up to temperatures in the middle 50s. High temperatures later this afternoon again touch 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. As our driving weather system slowly tracks east, we will likely see more clouds later this afternoon. But still overall a very nice day!

Saturday keeps this trend going, and we may even see an uptick in humidity. High temperatures get to 79 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower later in the day Saturday cannot be ruled out. Sunday is a more active weather day.

We again see high temperatures in the middle 70s, but spotty showers will lead to afternoon thunderstorms. Winds could get a little bit gusty with this as well. Severe weather looks less likely, but some of these storms may be stronger.

Monday sees a dramatic drop in temperatures as we only get to 46 degrees for the daily high. Some rain showers may transition into snowflakes as we had later into the day Monday into Monday night.

Featured article

Racial disparities in OBGYN care

Race mattered and continues to matter in the conversation around health care disparities when it comes to maternal health and pregnancy. "Race does matter because it creates different outcomes for people," said Dr. Dionne Dickerson. "All communities suffer."

April 11th to 17th is ‘Black Maternal Health Week.' And while the conversation surrounding the inequities that Black mothers face is relevant every day of the year during this week, there’s an even greater emphasis on empowering and educating Black women on life before, during, and after pregnancy.

Dickerson points to several factors driving the disparity in mortality among Black mothers. Lack of access to quality care, underlying chronic medical conditions, structural racism, implicit bias, and socio-economic factors all collide into a higher fatality rate.

Then there is the shortage of available doctors of color. "I get women all the time that call the office specifically saying, 'I am pregnant, and I'm scared, I want to make sure that I have a Black doctor, because when I go into labor, I want to understand what is going on, and I want to know that I'm going to be heard, if I have a problem'," Dickerson said.

Former Ann Arbor oversight commissioner killed in home

A former commissioner of the Ann Arbor police oversight commission was found dead during a welfare check Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Jude Walton, 51, who was discovered inside her home in the 200 block of Chapin Street. Police say there have been no arrests, and it is an ongoing investigation. Investigators have not released details as to why foul play is suspected at this time.

Walton, according to her LinkedIn profile, worked as the Human Resources and administrative director at Avalon Housing, an Ann Arbor nonprofit that help the homeless, and those battling substance abuse issues.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will peak at around 80 degrees Friday as this week's amazing string of weather ends on a high note. The weather does make a turn for the wild as thunderstorms move in this weekend and temperatures plummet next Monday.

What else we're watching

Ethan Crumbley is back in court Friday for his monthly review hearing. The teen is awaiting a hearing before he is sentenced. He's already pled guilty to the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The great daffodil bloom is upon us in Detroit. Some 2.5 million will be sprouting up around the city - but a great spot to find them is at the newly renovated Roosevelt Park where 500,000 are being planted this fall. A man contracted by a cleaning service at a General Motors plant in Orion who shot and killed his coworker is expected to be sentenced Friday. Astrit Bushi was arraigned on first-degree murder for the shooting last August. Major Michigan hospitals are transitioning out of another pandemic-era rule: masks. Most of the big ones in Michigan will no longer require masking in health facilities. Pontiac is hosting the Renaissance Fencing Club as well as the USA Fencing tournament this weekend. The competition will go down at the United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex.

FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira in probe of classified document leaks

FBI agents arrested Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Douglas Teixeira at a home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday in connection with a trove of classified documents that have been leaked online in recent months.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that Teixeira, 21, is being investigated for the "alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information."

Teixeira, who joined the Air National Guard in September 2019, held the highest level of security clearance granted by the federal government for top-secret information, according to an internal Department of Defense email reviewed by Fox News.

His security clearance and access to classified government systems have since been revoked, according to another internal government document.