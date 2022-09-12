There is a lot to still unravel following the deadly shooting of a woman in Walled Lake after her husband killed her, the family dog, and critically injured their daughter. He was later fatally shot by police.

The woman who dialed 911 told police that she had been shot by her father. She failed to give the precise location of their home during the call.

Police were able to trace it to a home on Glenwood and responded to the area. While officers were talking to a neighbor, they heard more gunshots coming from a home in the area. When police arrived, they heard a gunshot before returning fire and killing the 53-year-old gunman.

The shooter has been identified as Igor Lanis. He has no criminal history and no history of mental illness. There was another family member who was not home at the time of the shooting.

"Terribly sad on so many levels. Hopefully his daughter will survive, but the injuries are pretty traumatic," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court.

A post on a Reddit thread from a family member went up after the shooting on Sunday, saying the man had been reading conspiracy theories from extremist corners of the Internet. The poster, who identified themselves as a child of the shooter attributed "the Q rabbit hole" her dad went down in the wake of the 2020 election before he turned violent.

"He always wanted to keep us safe and healthy," went the post. "It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody."

"Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister."

FOX 2 has confirmed the details in the Reddit posting describes what unfolded in Walled Lake household prior to the shooting.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff, the officers that arrived were shot at multiple times before the returned fire, killing him.

Officers entered the home and found Landis' 25-year-old daughter trying to crawl out of the house after being shot multiple times. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Her 56-year-old mom and the family dog were found shot to death inside the home.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Officers from Walled Lake, Novi, Wixom, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's office is handling the investigation.