'Raise a Wing': Bell's Brewery partners with Meals on Wheels to help feed seniors

Bell's Brewery has partnered with Meals on Wheels to help provide food to seniors in need.

The Comstock-based brewery is holding its "Raise a Wing" event for the third year. This year's is Friday, on National Chicken Wing Day.

Bell's will donate $7,500 to Meals on Wheels America, while urging about 50 bars and restaurants that serve its beers to also collect donations for the cause. Last year more than 100 participants across the country raised more than $5,000.

"Bell’s Brewery is proud to support an organization like Meals on Wheels America because everyone deserves to have the access and resources to live a healthy life, and seniors are no exception," said Carrie Yunker, the executive vice president of Bell’s. "We are eager to "Raise a Wing" and give back more than ever before this year through Bell’s individual donation and additional contributions from our distributor network, and outstanding customer base."

According to a press release from Bell's, the United States has more than 77 million seniors, and nearly10 million are threatened by hunger.

Meals on Wheels Meals delivers more than 223 million meals annually. In addition to the food, the organization provides companionship to the seniors it serves.

To donate to Meals on Wheels, click here. If you need help, you can find meals nearby here.