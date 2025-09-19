Rapper Gmac Cash drops new Detroit Auto Show anthem

The Brief The Detroit Auto Show has a new anthem from Gmac Cash. The popular Detroit rapper's new song is "My Drive. My City. My Show." The song and music video came out Friday for the run-up to the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.



From parodies to anthems, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has grown his local fan base from niche to becoming a full-blown Motor City music star.

The backstory:

His latest track, "My Drive. My City. My Show" is an anthem for the Detroit Auto Show leading up to the 2026 event at Huntington Place.

It isn't the first anthem GMAC Cash - real name Gerald Allen - has dropped. Other well-known songs include "Lions Won Again," "Detroit Sign" and "Giant Slide."

The new song was released with a music video Friday. The 2026 Detroit Auto Show is January 14–25, 2026 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.

"Detroit has always set the pace — in cars, in music, in culture," said Sam Klemet, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Show in a release. "This anthem captures that momentum and makes the Detroit Auto Show part of the city’s soundtrack. Gmac Cash brings an authentic voice that represents the energy of the show."

Allen's notoriety includes performing "Giant Slide" - an ode to the at the time, infamous Belle Isle attraction (that some claimed injuries from) on the Jimmy Kimmel show. He was also the answer to a Jeopardy question for his riff praising Gov. Gretchen Whitmer titled "Big Gretch."

Gmac Cash performed at the 2025 auto show and is featured in the campaign.

Gmac Cash at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show.

"The campaign spotlights a collection of high-profile Detroiters from professional athletes and artists to automotive designers and enthusiasts – and is on the show’s social media platforms and detroitautoshow.com," said a release.

The new anthem takes its name from the Detroit Auto Show’s award-winning storytelling campaign, "My Drive. My City. My Show." — a year-round initiative spotlighting the people and stories that define Detroit’s auto culture.

The music video, filmed on the rooftop of the Madison Building in downtown Detroit during the Auto Show Kickoff Party on September 14, mixes the city’s skyline with scenes from inside the Auto Show itself.

More on Gmac Cash:

The Source: Information for this story is from the Detroit Auto Show and previous reporting.



