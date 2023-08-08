Rashad Trice pleads not guilty in kidnapping of Wynter Smith, will go to trial

article

The 26-year-old Detroit man charged in the kidnapping and death of a Lansing toddler pled not guilty to charges of murder during a federal court hearing Monday.

Rashad Trice was in Grand Rapids for a pre-trial conference on charges that he killed 2-year-old Wynter Smith after kidnapping her from her home in early July. Her body was found in a Detroit alleyway days after she was taken.

Federal prosecutors have charged Trice kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. The maximum sentence for the latter charge is the death penalty in addition to life in prison. He was bound over for trial by a grand jury.

He's also been charged with over 20 felony counts by the Michigan Attorney General after she decided to consolidate the case due to it being in multiple jurisdictions.

Trice's hearing lasted 16 minutes and started shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. He appeared in the Western District Court house before Magistrate Judge Ray Kent.

The tragedy originally unfolded July 2 when, according to law enforcement, Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed Smith's mother. He then allegedly kidnapped Smith and fled toward Detroit.

He was arrested after a police chase that ended in St. Clair Shores. Smith's body was not with Trice during the chase. She was found three days later.

Read the full list of charges against Rashad Trice here

It was in the alleyway near Knodell and Erwin where Smith's grandfather was later spotted building a memorial to honor the toddler. He said he was there for closure.