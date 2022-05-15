Ray Gray Freedom Drive raises funds to help those who are wrongly incarcerated

Ray Gray spent 50 years in prison for a crime someone else confessed to committing. One painting at a time he is on a mission to help others find the freedom he now has.

"Most of this art was done when I was wrongly incarcerated," Gray said.

He is reflecting on his time back in the free world one year from when he walked free from a prison in Michigan.

"I appreciate the open arms that I've gotten since I've been out," Gray said.

RELATED: Custom bikes for kids with disabilities gifted through Beaumont's Bike Day program

He has since devoted his time to helping others who may find themselves in a similar position. The money raised from his art sales goes towards a new non-profit called Swift Justice.

"An organization that deals with those who are wrongly incarcerated," Gray said.

"To do more investigations to help free innocent men and women," said Shelby Shoup, co-creator of Seeking Justice.

Ray Gray was sentenced to life in prison in 1973 for a murder in Detroit. He was set free a year ago after another man confessed to the crime.

"He is the longest-serving innocent prisoner in the US," Shoup said.

Most of Ray Gray's art pieces are being signed "Free Ray Gray" as a reminder of the struggle he endured and of what can and can't be taken from all of us.

"It had multiple meanings, not only did I want to be free from prison, but I was free in my thoughts and in my expressions," Gray said.

Other local artists donated pieces to be raffled off to help kick-start Swift Justice.

Advertisement

The event was held in Madison Heights on Sunday.